Sam Dekker, former Badgers forward

TWITTER HANDLE: @dekker

POST: A buddy of mine just sent me this. This was 2015 at the MGM when McGregor won a huge fight and I just lost a lot of money. The thrill of victory and agony of defeat in one photo. Too good.

TOM’S TAKE: My entire sports betting career, summed up in one photo.

https://twitter.com/dekker/status/1161112782340796416?s=20