Travis Shaw, Brewers third baseman

TWITTER HANDLE: @travis_shaw21

POST: Hey @Browns me and @ChristianYelich helmets came in today… what you think? Got room for 2 more? #DawgPound #CLEreppin

TOM’S TAKE: What?! They already earned their stripes?!

https://twitter.com/travis_shaw21/status/1010259242132045824