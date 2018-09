Corey Ray, Brewers prospect

TWITTER HANDLE: @FutureIs_Bright

POST: When you take praying for hits to a whole new level ! Lord please bless my bats lol #OffseasonThinking #FutureisBright #blessedandhighlyfavored

TOM’S TAKE: Based on his latest summer, those bats are more than blessed.

https://twitter.com/FutureIs_Bright/status/1042225003578646528