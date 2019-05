Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Packers wide receiver

TWITTER HANDLE: @MVS__11

POST: Everybody say Green Bay is so nice in spring and summer months. I woke up today and it was 37 degrees lol. 🧀

TOM’S TAKE: What is this “spring” thing you speak of?

https://twitter.com/MVS__11/status/1123216282873102336