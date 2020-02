Za'Darius Smith, Packers linebacker

TWITTER HANDLE: @TheRealZSmith

POST: Back to where it all began... just an ol’ country boy from a small town with BIG dreams! Dreams really do come true when you work hard and NEVER give up!

OUR TAKE: Now we want some Shoney's pancakes

https://twitter.com/TheRealZSmith/status/1229818418041409540