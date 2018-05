Infield Chatter

POST: Last night, Brent Suter was the @Brewers winning pitcher and homered off Corey Kluber. Unique? That’s what @bruter24 is all about. #ThisIsMyCrew

TOM’S TAKE: Gatorade cups should be outlawed for everything besides Villar’s dugout antics.

