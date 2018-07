Tribe hot dogs

TWITTER HANDLE: @TribeHotDogs

POST: Sorry @SliderTheMascot we're not coming into work today, @joethomas73 has other plans for us! Happy Joe Thomas Day! 💪

TOM’S TAKE: So if you’re a superstar and you don’t leave Cleveland (twice), you get an official day. Noted.

https://twitter.com/TribeHotDogs/status/1014181551834304517