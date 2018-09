Milwaukee Brewers

TWITTER HANDLE: @Brewers

POST: .@ChaseAnderson87 scored the #Brewers 1st run of the season with a... unique slide. @ZDavies3 gave him this plate to commemorate the experience. #PlayersNeverForget

TOM’S TAKE: If this plate doesn’t end up in the Walk of Fame … we riot.

https://twitter.com/Brewers/status/1037096687179890688