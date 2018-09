Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks forward

TWITTER HANDLE: @Giannis_An34

POST: It’s FINALLY here! 🎮 Thanks again to @NBA2K for making me the cover athlete! #StayFreaky

TOM’S TAKE: If only the cover was Giannis dunking over Hardaway …

https://twitter.com/Giannis_An34/status/1039606695666769920