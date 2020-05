Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks forward

INSTAGRAM HANDLE: @Giannis_An34

POST: Started off a skinny kid and 7 years later I haven’t stopped working. Always believe in your dreams even if others think it’s crazy!

OUR TAKE: Talk about a glow up. 👀

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_0wxSVFFrU/