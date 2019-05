JJ Watt, former Badgers defensive lineman

TWITTER HANDLE: @JJWatt

POST: Haha that’s awesome. Had a couple extra minutes during lunch break today, so I figured maybe this would help boost his grade on the project. I also brought on a second endorser, but we need to work on his script a bit 😂😂

TOM’S TAKE: Give this kid an A! (Original tweet here.)

https://twitter.com/JJWatt/status/1130895977068617733