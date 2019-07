Sophia Minnaert, FOX Sports Wisconsin reporter

TWITTER HANDLE: @SophiaMinnaert

TWEET: Christian Yelich did a practice round for the Home Run Derby at PNC Park today with former Marlins coach Pat Shine. He broke the window of a boat parked in the Allegheny River outside right field. Cops were called, Yelich was not arrested.

OUR TAKE: Is this the best story ever?

