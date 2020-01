Aaron Rodgers, Packers quarterback

INSTAGRAM HANDLE: aaronrodgers12

POST: So many of us have our “Kobe” story; an inspirational moment, play, game, or tale of his work ethic, that inspired us to dig deeper, work harder, train longer, or trust ourselves at a new level in a clutch moment. That was that #mambamentality and we are all grateful for your inspiration ❤️ #824

https://www.instagram.com/p/B7ziTGdpZrN/