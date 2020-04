J.J. Watt, former Badgers defensive end

TWITTER HANDLE: @JJWatt

POST: Quarantine Olympics

Upcoming Events:

- 40-Yard Dash

- Tex vs Finley

- H-O-R-S-E

- JJ vs Derek vs. TJ

- Cornhole (Bags)

- JJ vs Derek (TJ vs winner)

- Ping Pong

- Derek vs TJ (JJ vs winner)

- Soccer Penalty Kicks

- JJ vs TJ (Derek vs winner)



Place Your Bets.

OUR TAKE: Raise your hand if you think we should air this 🙋‍♀️

https://twitter.com/JJWatt/status/1243277499221577728