Sam Dekker, former Badgers forward

TWITTER HANDLE: @dekker

POST: If we’re being honest this was my schedule: 830 AM Lift ... Go to class for a couple hours (some days) ... Practice for like 60-90 minutes (depending on Bo’s mood) ... Play Mario Kart

TOM’S TAKE: No one show this tweet to Dan Dakich.

