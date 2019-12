Josh Lindblom, Brewers pitcher

INSTAGRAM HANDLE: @jiboomer25

POST: No words can express how grateful and thankful we are as a family for this opportunity. We are thankful for our last 5 years in Korea and the memories we made there. We are excited for the memories we will make in the coming years in #MKE. #ThisIsMyCrew

...

Sorry for the delay, but I’ve been celebrating the birthday of the little guy in the second pic. He told me today I’m still not his favorite player and his new favorite is Christian Yelich.

OUR TAKE: Lindblom’s son knows what’s what. He’ll fit in just fine in Milwaukee

https://www.instagram.com/p/B6MtnPnFUvM/?igshid=y5icbk5me15i