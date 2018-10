Brent Suter, Brewers pitcher

TWITTER HANLDE: @bruter24

POST: Not only is Bob Uecker one of the best people and broadcasters of all-time, but he’s the life of the party and has a killer lawn-mower move! #Legend

TRACI’S TAKE: “Starting the lawn mower” is my new go-to dance move.

