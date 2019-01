Jim McIlvaine, former Marquette center

TWITTER HANDLE: @JimMcIlvaine

POST: I somehow find myself watching film & taking notes again for my new analyst gig w/ @DrewandKB talking #TheBachelor tomorrow morning at 8:15

TOM’S TAKE: That show is … still on? *pretends to not know*

https://twitter.com/JimMcIlvaine/status/1084985145789218816