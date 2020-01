Christian Yelich, Brewers outfielder

INSTAGRAM HANDLE: christianyelich

POST: Not sure if I would’ve believed you if you told me how the last 10 years would go, or how fast it would all go by. I can say they exceeded all my expectations. Live in the moment. All the best in the New Year!

OUR TAKE: Is it baseball season yet?

https://www.instagram.com/p/B6wbilWF4az/