BACKUP QUARTERBACK

If you ambivalent on how important a backup quarterback is on an NFL team, you weren't paying attention in 2018, especially in the NFC. You already know how things turned out for Green Bay after Aaron Rodgers went down. But Minnesota made it to the NFC Championship with Case Keenum, who took over for an injured Sam Bradford, and Philadelphia won the Super Bowl with its No. 2 QB, Nick Foles. Brett Hundley, a fifth-round pick in 2015, did not inspire in his first extended action in the NFL. Playing in 11 games and making nine starts for the Packers, Hundley threw for 1,836 yards with nine touchdowns and 12 interceptions, for a 70.6 passer rating. This past offseason, Green Bat traded for some competition, acquiring DeShone Kizer, a second-round pick who was thrown into the fire as a rookie by Cleveland last season. Kizer started 15 games and threw for 2,894 yards with 11 TDs and 22 INTs, for a 60.5 passer rating. The Packers are likely to keep only two QBs on the active roster, as they have been recently wont to do. Can one of these two young QBs progress and separate himself from the other? Or will Packers fans be cringing every time Rodgers takes a hit (well, they probably will anyway, but having a quality backup might lessen the cringe factor)?