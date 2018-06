Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (↑ UP)

While "Brewers" has always been an appropriate nickname for a team in Milwaukee, the Timber Rattlers, the Brewers' Class A affiliate, took the Wisconsin theme to a whole other level. On June 9, the Timber Rattlers sported Bratoberfest uniforms (and went by the name Wisconsin Brats for the game), and quite frankly they are both awful and wondrous. You don’t expect to see a baseball player wearing lederhosen. "When the players got the jerseys to try them on, initially [the reaction] was, 'Seriously?'" Timber Rattlers president Rob Zerjav told milb.com. "But once they put them on and found that the pants were comfortable, they started getting into it. And once social media [reaction] blew up, they got excited about it. Fans, local media, everyone thought it was great." Well, maybe not everyone. The Timber Ratt … er, Brats, opponent that day was Cedar Rapids and its manager (as well as umpires) stifled laughter during the exchange of lineup cards. But Wisconsin got the last laugh, winning 4-0. Not to mention lots of kudos on social media and from news outlets on this being the best uniform ever. At least no one said they are the wurst (yes, we're sorry for that).