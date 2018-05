Who gets snaps behind Aaron Rodgers?

Plan A, B, C, etc., this year should be to keep Rodgers healthy, of course. But you still need a backup quarterback. Mike McCarthy said nice enough things about Brett Hundley, but his performance last year when Rodgers was out (192-316, 60.8 percent, 1,836 yards, 9 TD, 12 INT) was hardly awe-inspiring. Of course, the Packers must have thought this, too, as they acquired DeShone Kizer from the Browns in the offseason. Green Bay has talked him up, too ("a first-round talent!"), but his rookie season didn't exactly go well either (255-476, 53.6 percent, 11 TD, 22 INT). You'd think Kizer has the edge -- after all, he was a higher draft pick and the Packers went out of their way to acquire him -- and we could get a tip depending on who gets more action during practice. There's also Tim Boyle, who played at Eastern Kentucky last year after three years at UConn. He's likely more practice squad material, but Packers fans do seem to love their undrafted QBs (see: Joe Callahan and Taysom Hill).