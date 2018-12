8. Brewers 1B Jesus Aguilar named to All-Star team

Aguilar was a nice story in 2017, a player who didn't get a chance in Cleveland, was picked up on waivers by Milwaukee, somehow made the team out of spring training and hit 16 homers as a backup and pinch hitter. In 2018, Aguilar was a great story. Expected to be in the same role as the previous season, an injury to Eric Thames opened the door at first base for Aguilar and he more than took advantage, never relinquishing the job. In the first half of the season, Aguilar hit .298 with 24 home runs and 70 RBI in 68 games. Aguilar wasn't initially named to the All-Star Game but handily won the Final Vote tally to make the National League team. He also participated in the Home Run Derby. Aguilar finished the season finishing fifth in the NL in home runs (35), fourth in RBI (108), sixth in slugging percentage (.539) and second in HR per at-bats (14.1).