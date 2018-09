Aaron Rodgers, Packers quarterback (↑ UP)

Twitter had already declared the Green Bay Packers' season dead and buried when Rodgers emerged from the tunnel in the second half to save backup DeShone Kizer from Khalil Mack. He responded with perhaps his greatest comeback yet, throwing three touchdown passes in the fourth quarter on what appeared to be one functional leg to guide the Packers to an improbable 24-23 win. The Packers have been noncommittal on Rodgers' status for Sunday, when he'd be facing a dangerous Vikings defense, but he was channeling Brett Favre after last week's game, so who knows?