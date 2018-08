10. Sept. 15 vs. BYU

The Cougars lost seven straight games last year, including a 40-6 pounding at home by Wisconsin, before winning three of its last five. Of the Cougars' four wins, though, one was vs. an FCS school and none were against a Power 5 team or an FBS school with a winning record. The Badgers will see a new QB in 2018 as either senior Tanner Magnum (57.2%, 1,540 yds., 8 TD, 9 INT), who played in eight games last year but sat out with an injury vs. UW, or freshman Zach Wilson is expected to be behind center. A host of players could line up at running back, but Squally Canada, who had just three carries against the Badgers but led BYU with 710 rushing yards, could get the brunt of the work. Beau Hoge, who played QB last year against Wisconsin, is now a running back. Tight end Matt Bushman (49 receptions, 520 yards) is BYU's biggest passing target, although the Cougars did add a couple of potential impact players. UW racked up 491 yards last year vs. BYU -- 256 of those in the air -- and the defense remains relatively unchanged from 2017.