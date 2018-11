Mike McCarthy, Packers coach (DOWN)

Rodgers isn't chiming in with any of his usual encouragement ("Run the table," R-E-L-A-X," etc.), mostly because the panic in Green Bay is warranted this time. The Packers are 4-6-1 and have just a nine percent chance of making the playoffs per the New York Times' simulator. It could be the end of the line for McCarthy, whose Packers haven't missed the playoffs in back-to-back seasons since he took over as head coach in 2006. With a new general manager in town who has already shown a willingness to part with Packers norms (he signs free agents and cut Jordy Nelson), McCarthy's exit seems likely.