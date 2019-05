Philadelphia Eagles, Sep. 26

Philadelphia is the rare team which hopes it won’t need to play a couple of its draft picks. The Eagles traded up to get tackle Andre Dillard, who is expected to back up veteran Jason Peters in 2019. Philly’s last pick, a fifth-rounder, was spent on quarterback Clayton Thorson. If he’s starting it means Carson Wentz – and the Eagles – are in trouble. Expect the Eagles’ second-round picks, a running back and wide receiver, to contribute, but this draft was more about 2020.

Picks

Round 1 – T Andre Dillard, Washington State

Round 2 – RB Mike Sanders, Penn State

Round 2 – WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Stanford

Round 4 – DE Shareef Miller, Penn State

Round 5 – QB Clayton Thorson