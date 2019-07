Milwaukee Bucks (60-22)

Added: Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Dragan Bender, Kyle Korver, Robin Lopez, Wesley Matthews

Kept: George Hill, Brook Lopez, Khris Middleton

Lost: Malcolm Brogdon, Nikola Mirotic, Tony Snell

Skinny: Middleton is back (with a big contract) and, surprisingly, so is Hill, who stepped up in the playoffs, for entire season. Robin Lopez adds depth behind his brother, who is sticking around. Former Marquette star Matthews and sharpshooter Kyle Korver should fit right in. Matthews has made at least 150 3-pointers in each of the last eight seasons and Korver was built for Mike Budenholzer’s 3-point offense (and in fact Korver made his only All-Star team while playing for Bud in Atlanta). The Bucks lose a key piece in Brogdon, but the roster is still in great shape and primed for another deep playoff run.