George Hill is insane

The Bucks wouldn’t have had a chance to win without Hill, who is quickly morphing into a postseason legend in Milwaukee. Hill knocked down 7 of 9 attempts from the floor (including 3 of 4 from downtown) while also pouring in seven points from the free-throw line (7 of 8). That all adds up to a true shooting percentage of .958. In 47 regular-season games with the Bucks, Hill averaged 6.8 points per contest and sunk 28% of his 3s (35 of 125). And now, in 12 postseason games, Hill is averaging 12.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists from deep, while shooting 43.2% from deep (16 of 37). The ability of the Bucks’ bench to carry the load (and sometimes extend leads) while starters rest has been arguably the biggest reason for Milwaukee’s dominance, and Hill has been leading the way -- even in the Game 3 loss.