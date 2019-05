Those pesky 3s are still an issue

The Raptors came out firing, hitting six 3s on 13 tries in the first quarter alone, while Milwaukee struggled mightily to get anything to fall, going 3-for-15 from deep in the first quarter. Things started looking up for Milwaukee's shooters in the second thanks to Malcolm Brogdon and Lopez, but it all fell apart again in the third. The Bucks went a combined 0-for-11 from deep in the third frame, even as Antetokounmpo, Lopez and Brogdon continued to chip away at Toronto's lead. Eventually, the Raptors' shots stopped falling too. The Raptors made just two 3s in the fourth quarter, as the Bucks took their first lead since the 8:44 mark of the first quarter and slowly pulled away. In the end, it was Brogdon and Lopez who made the difference. Brogdon, playing in just his second game since March 15, went 3-for-6 from 3-point range on the night, his best performance from deep in more than two months, finishing with 15 points on just nine shots.