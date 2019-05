Yes, it was as ugly as it seemed

After playing a double-overtime game two days earlier, one team looked like it was juiced and playing in the postseason and the other like it was a game in mid-January. We think you can figure out which team was which. Sure, the Bucks showed emotion at times, but the play was sloppy, passes weren’t crisp and the defense was porous, with Toronto getting easy looks both inside and outside. Don’t just take our word for it. “This is probably the first night defensively where I don't feel like we were close to where you need to be,'' head coach Mike Budenholzer said. Added Khris Middleton: "We've got to guard better. 'Everybody on their team, I feel like they got pretty much whatever they wanted. Everything was easy.'' Normally the third quarter has been Milwaukee’s time to come out and be aggressive and take over the game. Not this time. The Raptors, who led by 10 at the half, outscored the Bucks 29-26. ''We just came out in the third quarter flat,” Giannis Antetokounmpo said. Flat? In a playoff game? No excuses for that and it can’t happen again.