BONZIE COLSON, F, 6-5, 225

After being undrafted, the former Notre Dame star began last season with Cleveland and played for the Cavs’ G League team in Canton, averaging 15.3 points and 8.0 rebounds. Milwaukee signed him to a two-way contract and he appeared in eight games for the Bucks with two starts. He played over 40 minutes in both those starts and roughly 10 minutes combined in his other six games. In his two starts, Colson had 15 points and 16 rebounds on March 31 and 21 points and 10 rebounds in the season finale on April 10. He also played 23 games for the Wisconsin Herd, averaging 14.3 points and 6.0 rebounds. As a senior with the Fighting Irish, Colson averaged 19.7 points, 10.1 rebounds and 1.7 steals before a foot injury ended his season in early January 2018.