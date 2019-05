Biggest surprise: D.J. Wilson

Little was expected of Wilson after he played all of 71 minutes – scoring seven points – as a rookie. It seemed like more of the same after he was inactive or didn’t play in 26 of Milwaukee’s first 28 games. But then just like that, Wilson was a part of the rotation. He scored 10+ points in nine games and had two double-doubles – 10 points and 14 rebounds on Dec. 27 vs. the Knicks and 18 points and 17 rebounds in the season finale against the Thunder, when he played nearly the entire game. On the season he averaged 5.8 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. Those aren’t crazy numbers for a former first-round pick, but let’s be honest, if we told you before the season Wilson would have 58 points and 46 rebounds total, you probably wouldn’t have thought that was out of line. It will be interesting to see his progression in Year 3.