The Milwaukee Bucks are still in need of a new head coach and with the NBA draft a month-and-a-half away, one has to figure a hiring has to take place sometime in the next four weeks. The Bucks reportedly want to talk to 10 candidates, then whittle the list down to three or four. Two candidates have already been hired. Milwaukee never had a chance to talk with David Fizdale, who was hired quickly by the Knicks. James Borrego had talked about setting up an interview with Milwaukee, but he took the job in Charlotte. There have been reports of eight coaching candidates thus far (and perhaps Borrego and Fizdale would have completed a round of 10). Certainly there could be other possibles we don't know about, or someone like Dwane Casey, the Coach of the Year this season who was fired Friday by Toronto. But for now, here's a look at the eight known candidates (listed alphabetically):