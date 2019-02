Ethan Happ, Badgers forward (⬆ UP)

Happ became the first Big Ten player in 35 years to post 2,000+ points and 1,000+ rebounds in his career – and the fourth overall. Already Wisconsin’s all-time leading rebounder (1,138), the scoring crown isn’t too far away, either. Happ needs 218 points to surpass Alando Tucker’s record of 2,217 career points. There’s only six games to play in the regular season, but if the Badgers go on a nice postseason run, Happ just may have enough time to do it.