Starting Sunday at 5 p.m. CT, NBA teams can start negotiating with free agents and reach verbal agreements (but they can't sign until July 6). The Milwaukee Bucks are going to have some interesting decisions on their own players. The salary cap is reportedly going to be $109 million and and as things stand, the Bucks have just over $85 million committed with their current roster. (Note: This includes George Hill at $18 million and the Bucks are likely to exercise a $1 million option to void that year; also, the Bucks could waive recently acquired Jon Leuer and stretch his salary-cap hit over three years, which would save them around $6 million in 2019-20.) However, that cap money is expected to be taken up by one, two or three of their own free agents. If not, perhaps there’s room to spend on other players, but otherwise Milwaukee only has the mid-level exception (roughly $9.2 million) to use. What does it all mean? We take a look at some of the players in Milwaukee’s current cap situation and some possible free-agent targets under the current parameters.

USA TODAY Sports Milwaukee Journal Sentinel