The Milwaukee Bucks went 2-2 in the regular portion of this year’s summer league, which wasn’t good enough to qualify for the eight-team tournament. Instead, the Bucks played one consolation game and lost to Portland, leaving their record at 2-3, the same amount of wins they had last year in Las Vegas.

Milwaukee had no draft picks this year and last year’s first-round selection, Donte DiVincenzo, wasn’t on the roster due to injury. But both members of the 2017 draft class, D.J. Wilson and Sterling Brown, played as did several other hopefuls who tried to make an impression on Milwaukee coaches and perhaps earn a rookie contract, two-way deal or even an assignment to the Wisconsin Herd.

So, who made an impression this summer for the Bucks? Let's delve in a little deeper into Milwaukee's summer-league results.