It wasn’t just Giannis

Yes, Giannis Antetokounmpo was stymied all day by Boston’s defense, particularly Al Horford, making just 7 of 21 shots. But his teammates weren’t much better. Milwaukee made just 34.8% of its field goals, the Bucks’ second-worst shooting performance of the season. Eric Bledsoe, Sterling Brown and Brook Lopez, all starters, combined to go 3 for 17. The fifth starter, Khris Middleton, was a sparkling 5 of 12 (41.7%) by comparison. The Bucks had been held under 100 points just five times this season, while Game 1 was their third-lowest scoring game of the season.