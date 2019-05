Bucks-76ers and Bucks-Raptors would both be fun

The Philadelphia 76ers and the Toronto Raptors could wrap things up as early as Thursday, when the Raptors visit the 76ers up 3-2 in the series. The outcome is certainly of interest, but both teams present a major challenge for Milwaukee, and one we've seen plenty of already. The Bucks went 2-1 against Philadelphia during the regular season, blowing out the 76ers 123-108 in Milwaukee on Oct. 24, then falling 130-125 at home March 17 and winning 128-122 on the road April 4. You can throw out that first game -- the 76ers had yet to deal Robert Covington and Dario Saric to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Jimmy Butler -- adding even more intrigue to what could be a barn-burner. Similarly, the Bucks got their first look at Kawhi Leonard's Raptors on Oct. 29, but didn't get a look at Leonard himself. He and Antetokounmpo sat that one out, as the Bucks cruised to a 124-109 win in Milwaukee. The Bucks won again on Dec. 9 with both superstars active, eking out a 104-99 victory, then lost 123-116 at home on Jan. 5, before winning their final meeting, Jan. 31 in Toronto, 105-92.