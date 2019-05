The in-season trades are paying dividends

George Hill’s role in the regular season was muted. In the playoffs it’s been loud and clear. After averaging just 6.8 points in 20.4 minutes per game after coming over from Cleveland in a trade, Hill has been a bigger part of the Bucks’ offense in the postseason, averaging 11.1 points over 24.3 minutes while shooting 53.7% from the field. On Friday, there were times when Hill just took over. During Milwaukee’s big third quarter – yes, the third was key again – he scored nine straight points as the Bucks closed out on a 14-5 run to take control. Hill finished with 21 points on 9-of-12 shooting. That was the most points for Hill in this year’s playoffs, the most he’s ever scored coming off the bench in the postseason and the highest point total for any Bucks substitute in the playoffs since 2003. Meanwhile, Nikola Mirotic, a trade deadline acquisition, started again and contributed 13 points on 5-of-9 shooting. This is why Milwaukee made those deals all those months ago.