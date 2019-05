Giannis got back to being Giannis, sort of

In Game 1, Giannis Antetokounmpo took 21 shots and made only seven. In Game 2, he took just 16 shots, also making seven. While better, still that’s only a 43.8% field-goal percentage. However, Giannis was more aggressive in taking the ball to the hoop -- and quicker, not allowing Boston’s defense to collapse. As a result, he got fouled a lot -- he had 18 free-throw attempts compared to just 10 in Game 1 (he also hit 72.2% compared to making only half in Milwaukee’s loss). Antetokounmpo getting into the paint also helped spread the floor and get the Bucks some good looks from 3, instead of forced or contested deep shots like in Game 1. And it paid off, as the Bucks made 20 3-pointers, a franchise record in the playoffs.