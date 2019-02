Will they break the NBA record for 3-pointers?

We'll answer this one quickly -- no. Houston had 1,256 last season, which is too far out of reach for Milwaukee. But with 744 3-pointers over their first 57 games, the Bucks are on pace for 1,070 3-pointers -- and that was before the addition of Mirotic. Before this season only five teams had reached 1,000 3s in a season. Speaking to the era we're in, the Bucks are third in the NBA in 3-pointers this season with Golden State just seven behind Milwaukee. The Bucks have already broken their franchise record for 3s in a season (720 in 2016-17).