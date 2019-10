9 Wesley Matthews, G

Age: 33

HT/WT: 6-5, 220

EXPERIENCE: 10 years

2018-19 STATS (with Dallas, New York & Indiana): 12.2 pts, 2.5 reb. 2.3 ast

NOTABLE: His scoring average was his lowest since his rookie year in 2009-10 (9.4). … Connected on 37.2% of his 3-point attempts in 2018-19 and is at 38.2% for his career. … Has made at least 129 3-pointers every year except his first season in the NBA, when he had 63.