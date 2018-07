PERRY ELLIS, F, 6-8, 225

The former Kansas star was drafted by the Wisconsin Herd in the G League's expansion draft, but chose to play overseas instead. After appearing in five games for Minnesota's summer team, he played in Australia with Sydney of the NBL, where averaged 14.1 points per game over 30.4 minutes, then appeared in 14 games for Pallacanestro Cantu of the Italian League, averaging 7.7 points over 20.0 minutes. In 2016-17, he was with Greensboro of the G League, averaging 9.8 points and 4.7 rebounds in 22.4 minutes. Ellis averaged 16.9 points on 53.1 percent shooting as a senior at Kansas in 2015-16.