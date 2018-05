Unsung hero: Khris Middleton

He's nowhere near the game-breaker that Giannis is, but Middleton was Milwaukee's most reliable contributor from the start. The only member of the Bucks to appear in all 82 games during the regular season and all seven during the playoffs, Middleton was an ever-present sidekick for Giannis and the at times mercurial Bledsoe. He averaged 20.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists per night, reaching double digits in scoring in all but seven games, and at least 20 in all but one playoff game. He shot 59.8 percent from the field against the Celtics, averaging 24.7 points per game in the series, just behind Giannis.