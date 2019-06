Jimmy Nelson, Brewers pitcher (⬇ DOWN)

Nelson’s long-awaited return to a big-league mound was quite the storyline. When he toed the rubber against Miami last Wednesday, it was his first MLB outing since Sept. 8, 2017. However, the perfect storyline ended there. Nelson was solid through two innings but found himself in a heap of trouble in the third, allowing four runs before being pulled. Milwaukee is being cautious with the right-hander, so he’ll get his next chance Saturday -- off 10 days rest -- in San Francisco against Madison Bumgarner and the Giants.