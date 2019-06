Yasmani Grandal, Brewers catcher (⬆ UP)

The Grandal-hitting-leadoff experiment is paying off. Brewers manager Craig Counsell slotted his catcher there for the first time Saturday, and he’s stuck with it the past two games since. In 14 plate appearances as the leadoff hitter, Grandal is 4-for-12 with one double, two homers, two walks and three RBI. Grandal’s success at his new role comes just in time for the All-Star starters election, which runs through Thursday afternoon. “Yaz” is up against some stiff competition for the starting catcher position -- Chicago’s Willson Contreras and Atlanta’s Brian McCann -- but has a decent chance as the leader in homers (18) and walks (42) among NL catchers.