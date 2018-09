Wade Miley, Brewers pitcher (⬆ UP)

While some Brewers fans were clamoring for Milwaukee to pick up an ace at the trade deadlines, little did they realize there might already be one on staff. Miley's impressive season continued with two strong starts last week. He allowed one run in 7 1/3 innings in a 2-1 win at Cincinnati then one run in six innings in an 11-1 victory over the Cubs on Tuesday. His ERA over 12 starts is 2.12 -- Miley has allowed three runs just twice, and in one of those only one run was earned. Perhaps most impressively his WHIP is 1.17 a season after allowing 10.2 hits and 5.3 walks per nine innings with Baltimore. Miley has walked only four batters over ihs last 29 innings.