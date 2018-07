Manny Machado, SS, Baltimore

There likely hasn't been a position player of this caliber available at the trade deadline since … maybe ever. Just 25 years old, Machado is hitting .316/.385/.573 this season despite being constantly asked about trade rumors. He's an impact bat which will propel whichever team he ends up with (and there's little doubt at this point that the Orioles will trade him) to a World Series contender. On the downside, of course, is that he's a rental player and will command big bucks in the offseason, and it's going to likely cost more to obtain him than the usual rental. His defense at short this year has not been good, by advanced metrics, but he's been a superior defensive third baseman (with two Gold Gloves) and maybe getting out of Baltimore (which has an overall horrid defense) will help.