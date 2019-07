1B Trey Mancini, Baltimore

While adding pitching would be at the forefront for Milwaukee, how does adding an All-Star caliber bat sound? Neither Jesus Aguilar nor Eric Thames has been able to lay claim to first base for the Brewers. Mancini would solve that issue. Mancini was expected to be the Orioles’ lone All-Star (but he was denied), he is batting .302/.359/.542 with 17 home runs and he hits right-handers almost equally as well as he hits lefties. No platoon needed here. Mancini is 27 so he’s not necessarily a building block for Baltimore, which doesn’t expect to be competitive for a few years. The good news is that the Orioles have not deemed him untouchable. The bad news is if they do trade him, they’d want to be blown away by an offer. He’s not going to hurt the payroll this year ($575,000) and is under team control until 2023. This would be a big swing by the Brewers – and do they have enough in the farm system to make it work? If so, imagine Milwaukee’s lineup putting Mancini in it.